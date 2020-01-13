Trade do not foresee upward jump in maize price in TN

Trade sources do not foresee an upward revision in the price of maize during the current season as the market arrivals seem adequate.

“Prevalence of favourable climatic conditions coupled with extended monsoon helped bring down the incidence of Fall Army Worm. It also helped improve yield levels and crop growth,” said farm university sources.

The Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies at TNAU does an analysis of the price movement of most commodities. As per the analysis and survey, the farm gate price of good quality maize during February-March 2020 is expected to hover around ₹1,800 and ₹1,900 a quintal.

Trade sources said maize arrivals in Tamil Nadu markets were from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar, apart from arrivals from districts within the State.

Salem, Dindigul, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Tiruppur, Villuppuram, Perambalur and Ariyalur are the major maize growing districts in Tamil Nadu.