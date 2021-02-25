Agri Business

Traders expect sheet rubber to cross ₹170/kg

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on February 25, 2021 Published on February 25, 2021

Spot rubber ended in a bullish note on Thursday. The market opened weak but recovered steadily tracking the sharp gains in overseas trendsetters, mainly Bangkok spot prices. RSS4 improved to ₹161 (160) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹157 (156) a kg as per dealers.

“We expect sheet rubber to cross ₹ 170 soon”, traders said. According to observers, certain tyre companies were buyers on the grade but they preferred to keep a low profile possibly to avoid a sharp rise in prices.

In futures, the natural rubber contract for February delivery closed higher at ₹164 (162) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) bounced back to ₹ 179.90 (175.81) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 flared up to ₹ 138.16 (129.61) and Latex to ₹ 123.57 (116.94) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

The most active natural rubber contract for May delivery was up 5.6%from previous day’s settlement price to close at 16,955 Yuan (₹190,605.67) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:161 (160); RSS 5: 156 (155); ISNR20: 150 (149) and Latex (60% drc): 125.50 (122.50).

