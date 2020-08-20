Traders in major north Indian States to shut operations on Friday

Trading of agricultural commodities will remain affected on Friday in at least three major north Indian States with artiyas (commission agents) in grain mandis in Haryna, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh deciding to keep their shops closed to protest the Central government’s decision to promulgate two ordinances, including the one that allows direct trade in all areas outside Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

“Mandis in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh will remain closed on Friday in a protest against three ordinances issued by the Central government that came into effect from June 5. This token protest to express our resentment. After Friday, we will decide whether we need to prolong the protest,” said Surender Minchnabadi, Vice-President of Haryana State Arthiya Anaj Mandi Sirsa.

He said all mandis in these areas are expected to participate in the strike. In Haryana, all 137 marketing board mandis and 400-odd focal point purchase centres are will remain closed on Friday.

“When nobody – whether it is farmers, labourers or traders – is happy with these ordinances, why is that the government is going ahead with them,” he asked adding that the government did not hold any discussion with stakeholders before such reforms which drastically change the away agricultural trade is carried out in the country.

After Friday’s protest, traders, Minchnabadi said, will see whether the government would be willing to engage in a dialogue with them and if not they would intensify the agitation. A farmer leader in Rajasthan said the agitation has the backing of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, a farmer organisation affiliated to the RSS.