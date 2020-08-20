Traders in major north Indian States to shut operations on Friday

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Trading of agricultural commodities will remain affected on Friday in at least three major north Indian States with artiyas (commission agents) in grain mandis in Haryna, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh deciding to keep their shops closed to protest the Central government’s decision to promulgate two ordinances, including the one that allows direct trade in all areas outside Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).
“Mandis in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh will remain closed on Friday in a protest against three ordinances issued by the Central government that came into effect from June 5. This token protest to express our resentment. After Friday, we will decide whether we need to prolong the protest,” said Surender Minchnabadi, Vice-President of Haryana State Arthiya Anaj Mandi Sirsa.
He said all mandis in these areas are expected to participate in the strike. In Haryana, all 137 marketing board mandis and 400-odd focal point purchase centres are will remain closed on Friday.
“When nobody – whether it is farmers, labourers or traders – is happy with these ordinances, why is that the government is going ahead with them,” he asked adding that the government did not hold any discussion with stakeholders before such reforms which drastically change the away agricultural trade is carried out in the country.
After Friday’s protest, traders, Minchnabadi said, will see whether the government would be willing to engage in a dialogue with them and if not they would intensify the agitation. A farmer leader in Rajasthan said the agitation has the backing of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, a farmer organisation affiliated to the RSS.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...