Training in latex harvest technology on Feb 11, 12

Aravindan Kottayam Feb 04 | Updated on February 04, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

The Rubber Board organises a two-day training in latex harvest technology on February 11 and 12 at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam. The training includes latex harvesting, different types of tapping knives, modern tapping methods, application of stimulating agents, controlled upward tapping. For details, contact phone 0481-2353127, 2351313, 2353326. Email: training@rubberboard.org

