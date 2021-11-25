Tree nuts output may be low, dried fruits production high this season: INC

The International Nut and Dried Fruit (INC), the international umbrella organization for the nut and dried fruit industry, has forecast a lower output of tree nuts and a higher production of dried fruit for 2021-22 globally.

The world tree nut production for the year has been projected at about 5 million tonnes (kernel basis, except pistachios in-shell) after the completion of northern hemisphere harvest. It is down by 8 per cent from 2020-21, but follows the last decade’s growing trend and is above FY20 volumes.

The world production of dried fruit in 2021-22 has been calculated to be around 3.17 million tonnes, a growth of 6 per cent compared with the previous year. Between 2011/12 and 2021/22, tree nut production grew by 54 per cent. In spite of the Covid-19-related disruptions, overall demand remained strong in the 2020-21 marketing year, with most tree nut exports showing increments compared to the prior season and even hitting record international shipments, INC said.

This season, the global shipment and logistics disruptions are creating some delays and short-term supply shortages, making it a challenge to monitor and assess the situation at any given time, said Pratap Nair, INC Ambassador to India and executive committee member of INC, said.

Almond production down by 8 per cent

With the US expecting a shorter crop, global almond production is expected to be down by 8 per cent at 1598,900 tonnes from 2020-21. As the top pistachio producers, USA, Iran and Turkey are experiencing good “off years”, total crop is also predicted to drop as much as 31 per cent to 7,29,300 tonnes from the previous season.

Global walnut production is anticipated to end up slightly below 2020-21 levels at 984,925 tonnes as China is expecting an average crop and California a shorter one, following last season’s record. A smaller crop of Brazil nuts is also anticipated.

World peanut production is expected to amount to about 50.5 tonnes, 2 per cent up from 2020-21, with larger crop expected for Nicaragua (14 per cent), Brazil (9 per cent), Nigeria (8 per cent), China (4 per cent), USA (2 per cent) and India (1 per cent).

Cashew, hazelnut and macadamia crops are foreseen to end up higher by 3 to 7 per cent from the last season, while the biggest increment is observed for pine nuts, mainly due to larger crops in China and Russia.

The outlook for dried fruits is promising as a substantially larger crop of prunes and dates, and marginally higher harvest of dried grapes (raisins, sultanas and currants) and dried cranberries are anticipated. Prune production is expected to recover in the USA and Serbia, as well as in Chile and Argentina, which are anticipating a better 2022 harvest. Dates output is also expected to grow in all origins owing to the expansion of new plantations in North Africa and the Middle East.