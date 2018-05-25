Trend mixed in spot rubber

Our Correspondent

Kottayam, May 25

Spot rubber market was in a mixed mood on Friday. RSS 4 improved to ₹129 (128) a kg, according to traders. The grade firmed up to ₹128.50 (128) and ₹124.50 (124)respectively, according to the Rubber Board and dealers. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: 129 (128); RSS-5: 126.50 (126); ISNR 20: 125 (125) and Latex (60% drc): 91 (91).

