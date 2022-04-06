Triveni Engineering commissions 160 klpd multi-feed distillery in UP

Sugar producer Triveni Engineering & Industries has announced commissioning of a multi-feed 160 klpd (kilo litre per day) capacity distillery at Milak Narayanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Ethanol production

The new distillery will increase the company’s overall production capacity to 480 klpd from the current 320 klpd, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Another grain-based facility of 60 klpd in the existing distillery complex at Muzaffarnagar, UP is likely to be commissioned this month, increasing the total capacity to 540 klpd. The company targets to further increase its ethanol/spirit production capacity to 660 klpd before start of next sugar season from October.

Though Triveni Engineering also manufactures engineered-to-order high-speed gears and gearboxes as well as it is into water and wastewater management business, sugar business has about 90 per cent share in its turnover.

The estimated capital expenditure for setting up the two distilleries at Milak Narayanpur and Muzaffarnagar is about ₹280 crore.

“The ethanol production expansion is in line with the government’s vision of achieving the 20 per cent blending target by 2025,” said Tarun Sawhney, vice chairman and managing director, Triveni Engineering & Industries.

It is one of India’s first multi-feed distillery that can produce ethanol from both grain and molasses, he added.

Triveni Engineering, which secured an order to supply 9.14 crore litres in 2020-21 ethanol supply year (December-November), had supplied the entire quantity (up 13.3 per cent from year-ago) and this year it has already secured orders to supply 8.72 crore litres until March 6.