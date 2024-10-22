Triveni Engineering & Industries, country’s one of the top sugar producers, has announced its foray into Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) business with the launch of some premium whisky brands, starting with Uttar Pradesh.

Triveni has launched premium brand ‘Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky’ and super premium ‘The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky’, in Uttar Pradesh, a company statement said Tuesday.

“The current annual production capacities for ‘Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky’ are 1,35,000 liters and those of ‘The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky’ are 4,20,000 litres,” it said adding both the whisky brands were launched across 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh in July 2024.

Triveni plans a roll out across the state by 2025-26 fiscal, covering over 5,000 retail outlets. The company has priced Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky at ₹690 for a 750 ml bottle and The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky at ₹950 for a 750 ml bottle.

“The launch of Matsya and The Crafters Stamp marks a significant step towards Triveni’s expansion into the fast-growing IMFL market. These brands are crafted to cater to the evolving tastes of India’s premium whisky consumers, underscoring our commitment to quality, innovation, and standing out in the market,” said Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries.

He also said that the company is well positioned to tap the growth in Uttar Pradesh where the premium whisky segment has been growing at a five-year CAGR of 5 per cent and super premium whisky at a CAGR of 9 per cent.

Triveni Engineering & Industries, which has seven sugar mills in UP, is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar, alcohol, power transmission and water.

Its Power Transmission (Gears) manufacturing facility is located at Mysuru, while the water & wastewater treatment business is located at Noida, UP. Triveni has also distilleries to produce ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Rectified Spirit (RS) and Denatured Spirit (SDS) spread across the state.

“Our entry into the IMFL segment represents a strategic forward integration and addition to Triveni’s portfolio,” said Smeer Sinha, CEO (sugar) of Triveni.

“By leveraging our extensive experience in high quality manufacturing and distribution of FMCG products, we are confident that the launch of Matsya and The Crafters Stamp will strengthen our position in the IMFL space, aligning with our vision of growth,” he added.