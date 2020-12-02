Trouw Nutrition invests €20 m to set up feed plants in Telangana

Trouw Nutrition, an arm of the Netherlands-based Nutreco, has invested €20 million to set up two animal nutrition and feed manufacturing facilities in India. The company is also looking at acquisitions in the animal feed value chain in India.

“We have both organic and inorganic growth plans to expand its footprints in South Asia. Though currently the company’s thrust is on business-to-business segment, the next steps are to foray into business-to-farmer segment,” said Jurriën Zandbergen, Managing Director, Nutreco (Asia).

While the facility at Jadcherla here will begin commercial operations next week, another facility in Mangrol (Gujarat) will be ready for production next year. Nutreco started its operations in India in 2013.

The facility coming up in Telangana will be its first manufacturing facility in South Asia. Nutreco, which owns Trouw Nutrition and Skretting, is the animal nutrition division of the 125-year old Dutch family-owned SHV Holdings, with a sales of 19.2 billion revenues in 2019.

The Jadcherla facility, which will be opened by Marten Van den Berg, the Netherlands Ambassador to India, has a capacity to produce 20,000 tonnes of mineral pre-mixes, vitamins and feed safety solutions.

“The entire manufacturing process is automated right from raw material handling to bagging at the plant. The unit will cater to the needs of South Asian countries. It is expected to clock full capacity utilisation by 2025,” Saurabh Shekhar, Managing Director (South Asia) of Nutreco, has said.