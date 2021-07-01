Tuber crops' value-addition will be Central Tuber Crops Research Institute's focus

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute has chalked out strategies to popularise value addition and entrepreneurship development in tuber crops.
The Techno Incubation Centre (TIC) supported by Small Farmer Agribusiness Consortium has been set up considering the importance of tropical tuber crops to create and promote entrepreneurship to enhance the value of these crops.
TIC, besides giving awareness and hand-on training, provides incubator facilities to prospective entrepreneurs for the production of value-added products from tuber crops for testing the market viability or demand of these products.
Sajeev M.S, Principal Scientist, Crop Utilization Division, ICAR-CTCRI told BusinessLine that cassava is in an advantageous position for the new entrepreneurs to get into viable projects by utilising the One District One Product (ODOP) approach under the PMFME scheme.
Incidentally, Kerala government has selected cassava in the ODOP approach in the two districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.
According to him, the oversupply of cassava tubers during the peak harvest has led to a glut, lower price and instability into market price. The demand for cassava in direct human consumption has been declining drastically in Kerala. This is because of the changing food habits, rise in per capita income and standard of living.
This has created a situation where the future of cassava lies in its utilisation in the value-added food and industrial sectors, he said.
He said that the frozen or ready-to-eat, processed cassava offers great export potential. Excellent quality crispy fried chips can be made from cassava tubers by adopting simple pre-treatment techniques. Cassava tubers can be converted to food with ample shelf life.
Kerala has witnessed ups and downs in the production of cassava during the last few decades. The share of cassava area in the State is 6.55 per cent of the total food crops during 2018-19, which accounts to be 61,874 hectares and producing around 24 lakh tonnes of tubers with a productivity of 36.32 tonnes per hectare.
However, due to lack of adequate infrastructure facilities for processing/value addition and entrepreneurial establishments, cassava was the worst affected as it is highly perishable, he said.
Foreseeing more production of cassava and getting remunerative returns for farmers, Sajeev said different projects suitable for cassava-based nano/micro food enterprises will be made available to interested entrepreneurs.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...