Tur acreage goes up by 12% in Karnataka

The area under tur (arhar or pigeon pea), the main kharif pulses crop, has increased by 12 per cent in Karnataka, helping in offsetting the decline in Maharashtra. As of mid July, tur has been planted on 10.03 lakh hectares (lh) in Karnataka against 8.97 lh in the same period last year. In Maharashtra, another major producing State, tur acreage is marginally lower at 10.85 lh compared with 11.02 lh in the year-ago period.

The coverage in other States such as Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh has increased, pushing up the overall acreage marginally to 32.79 lh compared with 32.20 lh in the year-ago period. Tur has been planted in Telangana on 3.08 lh (2.82 lh till July 15 last year), Madhya Pradesh on 3.01 lh (2.65 lh), Gujarat on 1.31 lh (0.87 lh) and Uttar Pradesh on 1.99 lh (1.92 lh).

So far, among kharif pulses, only tur has witnessed a marginal growth in area compared to moong and urad (black matpe), whose acreage is lower than last year. Deficit rains in States such as Rajasthan, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra have affected kharif pulses acreage, although rainfall has picked up in some regions this week. Trade sources said a clearer picture on the pulses acreages will emerge by early August.

Excess rainfall

Meanwhile, excess rainfall in Karnataka’s main tur growing region of Kalaburagi and surrounding districts such as Bidar and Yadgir is threatening to affect the crop, triggering concerns among growers.

According to Karnataka Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Kalaburgi district has received excess rains during July. Rainfall is 132 per cent more than normal so far this month. Against normal rainfall of 80 mm, Kalaburagi district has received 185 mm rainfall. During the current monsoon season, Kalaburagi has received 69 per cent more rainfall. Similarly, the neighbouring district of Bidar has received 57 per cent more rainfall, while Yadgir has received 53 per cent excess precipitation in July.

“Excess rains in recent weeks has triggered flooding in several parts, submerging the standing crop. We believe that about 8-10 per cent of the cropped area has been affected in these districts and the government should assess the damage quickly to compensate the growers,” said Basavaraj Ingin, President, Karnataka Pradesh Red Gram Growers Association.

Sources in Karnataka Agriculture Department, based on preliminary survey, estimate that about 3,000 hectares of tur crop, mainly in the low-lying areas of Kalaburagi district, would have been impacted by the current wet spell. If the rainfall continues, then there could be more damage. Tur has been planted on some 91 per cent of the targetted 7.5 lh in the district, sources said.