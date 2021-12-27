Tur prices rule below MSP as arrivals rise

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Tur (arhar/pigeon pea) prices have turned bearish as farmers have started bringing the new crop to the markets in States such as Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Despite the crop suffering losses due to excess rains this year, prices of tur, the major kharif pulses crop, are expected to stay bearish on muted demand and the extension of restriction-free imports till June 2022.
In Karnataka’s Kalaburgi market — the major tur producing region in the South — prices have started softening over the past week as the new crop has hit the markets. The modal prices or the rate at which most trades take place in Kalaburgi is trending lower than the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹6,300 per quintal.
Prices have come down by seven per cent over the past week after the government, on December 21, announced the extension of restrictions free imports till June 2022. In markets such as Solapur, Osmanabad and Latur, prices are hovering between ₹5,300 and ₹5,600 per quintal.
Basavaraj Ingin, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Red Gram Growers Association in Kalaburgi, said the government agencies should expedite the process of public procurement as arrivals have already begun and prices have dropped below MSP.
Small and marginal growers, who normally bring their produce to the markets immediately after the harvest, are likely to lose out if the procurement process is not started at the earliest, he said.
It is reported that Nafed is likely to procure around 8 lakh tonnes of tur this kharif marketing season. According to the first advance estimates for 2021-22 season, the Government had pegged the tur crop at 4.43 million tonnes, higher than the previous year’s 4.28 million tonnes. Excess monsoon and post-monsoon rains are seen damaging this year’s crop by at least 20 per cent, trade sources said.
“Prices may stabilise a bit once Nafed starts procurement, but the overall trend is likely to remain bearish on ample supplies,” said Rahul Chauhan of IGrain India. As arrivals are set to pick up by mid-January, the poor quality tur is also likely to hit the markets. Like in the case of rain-damaged wheat and paddy, the government should also relax the conditions to procure the rain-damaged tur, Chauhan said.
Suresh Agrawal, President, All India Dal Mills Association, said the tur prices are unlikely to rise in the near term as the demand is muted and imports from Africa are on the way.
“The arrivals of new crop has started in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Traders and millers are trying to liquidate their old stocks to make way for the new crop,” Agrawal said.
Santosh Langar, a miller and trader in Kalaburgi, said the top quality tur is hovering around ₹6,000-6,100 per quintal.
In other markets of Karnataka, prices are hovering from ₹4,000-5,700 depending on the quality and moisture content of the produce.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...