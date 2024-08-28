Turkish hazelnuts have been officially launched in India with a four-year campaign by the Turkish Hazelnut Exporters Associations. The unveiling took place at the Turkish Embassy, New Delhi, in partnership with the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India (NDFCI), on Wednesday.

A media statement said the aim of the launch is to introduce Turkish hazelnut, a nutritious and versatile ingredient, enhancing taste and quality in a range of culinary creations across India.

Quoting Fırat Sunel, Turkish Ambassador, the statement said the launch of Turkish hazelnuts in the Indian market marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Turkey and India. This initiative highlights the strengthening bilateral relations and opens exciting opportunities for further collaboration in the food and culinary sectors, Sunel said.

Promising trend

Hasan Osman Sabır, Chairman of the Blacksea Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products Exporters Association, said: “We are noticing a significant increase in demand compared to last year with more people incorporating Turkish hazelnuts into their confectionery items. This trend is promising for Turkish hazelnuts, and we believe that India will become one of the top consumers in the next 10 years, as the country’s culture is well-suited for this growth.”

Gunjan Jain, President of NDFCI, said the demand for premium nuts is on the rise. The addition of these high-quality nuts will not only diversify the range of nuts available to consumers but also significantly boost the Indian economy.

“Our commitment is to bring the finest quality nuts and dry fruits to the Indian market. Their rich nutritional profile and versatility as a key ingredient in various culinary dishes will undoubtedly enhance the culinary landscape in India,” he added.