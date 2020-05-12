Turmeric arrival drops at Erode market

Turmeric arrivals at Erode market saw a decline on Tuesday.

“No Mysore turmeric was brought for sale by the turmeric growers and only local turmeric came for sale. Only 1,400 bags of turmeric was arrived and only medium quality turmeric was placed for sale. The buyer traders numbering about 25 attended the sale and purchased only for their local demand, as they are still waiting for fresh upcountry demand. Over 40 turmeric grower farmers have brought their produce and 895 bags (average sale was 65 per cent) were sold”, said R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said if the transport system and goods carrier system improve more quantity of turmeric may be procured by the traders. The price of the turmeric at the Turmeric Futures has declined on Tuesday.

Regarding the price of the turmeric, the finger and root variety decreased by ₹100 a quintal each due to quality. Most of the turmeric bags were purchased by the traders for demandfrom Turmeric powder grinding units. The arrival and sale of turmeric were increased only at Erode Cooperative Marketing Society.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 5,300 to ₹6,427 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,799 to ₹6,037 a quintal. Out of 672 bags of turmeric,only 208 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 5,105 to ₹6,199 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,599 to ₹ 5,899 a quintal. 209 bags of turmeric were placed for sale and 97 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,389 to ₹6,189 a quintal. Root variety was sold at ₹5,399 to ₹5,769 a quintal. Out of 622 bags of turmeric, 590 bags were sold.