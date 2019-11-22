Turmeric arrival increases

Turmeric arrival improves

Turmeric arrivals in the Erode market improved on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,139-7,129 a quintal and root variety ₹5,788-6,400. Of the arrival of 2,757 bags of turmeric 1,102 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,189-7,229 and root variety at ₹5,355-6,493 . Of the arrival of 858 bags of turmeric, 657 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,269-7,269 and the root variety at ₹5,299-6,489 . All the 623 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold. Our Correspondent