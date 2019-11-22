Agri Business

Turmeric arrival increases

Erode | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

Turmeric arrivals in the Erode market improved on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,139-7,129 a quintal and root variety ₹5,788-6,400. Of the arrival of 2,757 bags of turmeric 1,102 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,189-7,229 and root variety at ₹5,355-6,493 . Of the arrival of 858 bags of turmeric, 657 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,269-7,269 and the root variety at ₹5,299-6,489 . All the 623 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold. Our Correspondent

