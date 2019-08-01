Agri Business

Turmeric futures rise

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

Turmeric futures registered a rise on Thursday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-7,333 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,389-6,779. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,091-7,599 and root variety at ₹5,689-6,830. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,599- 7,375 and root variety at ₹5,655-6,788. Our Correspondent

 

Published on August 01, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Weak cues dips soya