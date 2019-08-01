Turmeric futures rise

Turmeric futures registered a rise on Thursday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-7,333 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,389-6,779. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,091-7,599 and root variety at ₹5,689-6,830. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,599- 7,375 and root variety at ₹5,655-6,788. Our Correspondent