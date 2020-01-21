Agri Business

Turmeric market steady

Erode | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

Turmeric prices remained steady as the Erode markets reopened after a seven-day holiday. A few bags of good quality turmeric arrived for sale on the opening day, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,555-7,349 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,369-6,369. Of 1,408 bags kept for sale, 796 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,791-6,899 and root variety at ₹5,009-5,493. Of 436 bags placed for sale, 272 were sold.

