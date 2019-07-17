Agri Business

Turmeric price further improves

Our Correspondant Erode | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

Turmeric prices ruled higher in the Erode market on Wednesday. The root variety price went up by ₹450 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association salesyard and by ₹300 at the Regulated Marketing Committee. The finger turmeric price rose by ₹300 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee and by more than ₹200 a quintal at Erode Cooperative Marketing Society. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association salesyard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,759-7,469 and the root variety at ₹5,369-7,019. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,904-7,400 and root variety at ₹5,820-7,093.

