Turmeric price improved on Monday at the Erode market

“On the opening day of the market, the price of turmeric was increased slightly. As usual, a total of 2,100 bags of turmeric arrived on every Monday. The buyer traders, after examining the samples cautiously, quoted the price. Only medium-quality turmeric arrived and the best quality among the medium finger and root turmeric was increased by ₹100 a quintal when compared to previous week-end price. The traders have purchased the turmeric for their local and few upcountry demands”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

The current price will remain with slight ups and downs, he added. He said that the price of the turmeric at the Turmeric Futures did not improve and remains in a decreasing trend. The price of turmeric in other States are almost the same as of the Erode market. Some Erode traders have purchased a few turmeric bags in other State markets.

A few bags of root turmeric at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard were increased by ₹300 a quintal due to high quality. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,455-6,225 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,430- 6,030 a quintal. A total of 651 bags of turmeric was sold of the 1,241 bags that had arrived.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,499-6,014 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,569-5,689 a quintal. A total of 207 bags of turmeric were placed for sale, of which 90 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,4296,111 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,360-5,800 a quintal. Of the 472 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 432 bags were sold.