Turmeric price improves

Erode | Updated on October 23, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

Price of some bags of good quality turmeric was improved.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,658-7209 a quintal, root variety ₹5,099-6,517 . Of the arrival of 3,277 bags of turmeric 1027 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,050-7,474 a quintal, root variety ₹5,879-6,769 a quintal. Out of 712 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 443 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,059-7,259 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,699-6,489 a quintal. Out of 470 bags of turmeric arrived for sale 412 bags were sold.

