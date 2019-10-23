Turmeric price improves

Price of some bags of good quality turmeric was improved.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,658-7209 a quintal, root variety ₹5,099-6,517 . Of the arrival of 3,277 bags of turmeric 1027 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,050-7,474 a quintal, root variety ₹5,879-6,769 a quintal. Out of 712 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 443 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,059-7,259 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,699-6,489 a quintal. Out of 470 bags of turmeric arrived for sale 412 bags were sold.