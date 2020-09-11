Turmeric prices increase

Kia Sonet test drive review
The price of turmeric increased on Friday.
“The price of spot turmeric has been increased in all markets on Friday. After two day lowest sale of turmeric at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard due to want of demand, the sales was improved on Friday at the week end market. The traders those who have received fresh local demand have purchased 35 percent of the arrived turmeric at the market. They also quoted increased price of ₹300 a quintal for over 150 bags of good quality turmeric, when compared to Thursday market,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
He said that in other markets also both varieties of turmeric were increased by ₹100 a quintal. The sale of turmeric was recorded cent percent at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society and at the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative marketing Society. The average sale of turmeric was 85 per cent. The traders are expecting fresh demand from local and upcountry merchantsfrom next week.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,199 to ₹6,400 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,929 to ₹5,855 a quintal. Of the arrival of 1,548 bags of turmeric only 484 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,869 to ₹6,059 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,649 to ₹5,779 a quintal. Of the arrival of 540 bags of turmeric 517 bags were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,259 to ₹6,299 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,674 to ₹5,712 a quintal. All the 265 bags of turmeric brought for sale, were sold.
