Turmeric prices remain steady

Erode | Updated on November 20, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

Our Correspondent

Turmeric prices remained steady on Wednesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,569-6,922 a quintal and root variety ₹5,329-6,577. Of the 1,519 bags kept for sale, 792 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,631-6,844 and root variety at ₹5,299-6,339. Of the 944 bags arrived, 649 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,419-7,099 and the root variety at ₹5,699-6,422. All the 498 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold.

