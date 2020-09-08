Turmeric prices rise; sales remain low

POCO M2 launched in India
Price starts at ₹10,999
The price of the turmeric was increased. “The spot turmeric arrival remains low, and on Tuesday, 2,000 bags of turmeric arrived, for which buyers purchased 60 per cent to meet their local demand. The sale of turmeric at the Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard was low, too, as only 287 bags were sold as against the arrival of 1,101 bags (30 per cent). Only medium-quality turmeric arrived to all markets, and buyer-traders — for want of fresh upcountry demand — have purchased limited quantity of turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
“The price of some 45 bags of finger turmeric increased by ₹150 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard. Further, the prices of 30 bags of finger turmeric increased by ₹100 a quintal each at the Regulated Marketing Committee and the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society,” he added.
Ravishankar said the price of turmeric futures continues to decline, and so the buyers are cautious in quoting prices. They are expecting fresh demand by next week.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,102-6,159 a quintal, and the root variety was sold at ₹4,759-5,729 a quintal.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,001-5831 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹4823- 5650 a quintal. Of the 315 bags that arrived, 272 bags were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,209-6119 a quintal, and the root variety was sold at ₹4919- 5,599 a quintal. All the 448 bags of turmeric brought were sold.
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...