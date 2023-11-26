Nutrihub, an arm of the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), is organising a two-day International Nutri Cereal Convention (INCC) beginning November 27.

The convention, which is being organised in the International Year of Millets, will focus on the theme ‘Mainstreaming Millets Now and Beyond 2023’.

Representatives from 19 countries will attend the conference. The list includes Takayuki Hagiwara, Food and Agriculture Organisation, and Vijay Paul Sharma, Chairman of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

Also Read: Not easy to replace paddy with millets

About 850 stakeholders consisting of Indian State millet missions, start-ups, exhibitors, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, farmer producer organisations, nutritionists, and dieticians are expected to take part in the event.

“The conference will help promote a more sustainable and nutritious global food system by focusing on millets – from farms to plates; raising awareness of the significance of millets; and promotion of new millet-based products,” C Tara Satyavathi, Director of IIMR, said.

B Dayakar Rao, Principal Scientist and CEO of Nutrihub, said that a strategy paper would be prepared based on the deliberations at the conference.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit