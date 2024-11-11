The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), in association with a-IDEA, is set to host a two-day national conference on ‘Building Sustainable Agricultural Startups in India’ beginning November 12.

A-Idea is a technology business incubator promoted by the NAARM.

The conference will provide a platform for various stakeholders, including academicians, entrepreneurs, startups, incubators, investors, scientists, and government officials, to exchange knowledge and expertise on fostering sustainable agricultural startups in the country.

The conference would have panel discussions on critical topics such as transforming agriculture in the country through startup innovations, leveraging incubators, attracting investments, and building a resilient startup ecosystem.

An exhibition featuring around 70 stalls by startups, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and other organisations showcasing their innovations and technologies in agriculture will be held on the sidelines.

