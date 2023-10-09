The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has launched a Food Tech Valley to transform the Gulf nation into an international hub for agriculture and food technology, says its project head. “We are uniting the food ecosystem all in one place with first-class infrastructure, business support and community programming. Our goal is to empower farmers, academics, business owners and entrepreneurs to address global food security challenges and pioneer sustainable food production that will reimagine the way the world produces and consumes food,” said Ahmed Al Shaibani, Project Lead, Food Tech Valley.

Launched in 2021 by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Food Tech Valley aims to be a hub for future cleantech-based food and agricultural products. It will also be an incubator for researchers, entrepreneurs, start-ups and industry experts involved in developing solutions that have the potential to shape the future of the food industry.

Awareness

Over the past two years, the Valley has created awareness within the food and agriculture sector by taking part in exhibitions and building a strong ecosystem for its investors. It has helped them to forge partnerships with companies such as PepsiCo, FlyDubai, Tradeline and Emirates Development Bank.

The Food Tech Valley is made up of different zones that encompass all areas within the value chain including production, logistics and processing zone, R&D & innovation centre, business park, academy and residential zone. This covers all aspects from food pre-production all the way to logistics and then food surplus and waste management, he said. “We have also started site construction with the infrastructure being close to completion in order to accommodate early tenants to the project,” said Shaibani on its progress.

The Food Valley Project has attracted the attention of many countries. It shows the importance of the sector and it has added to “the success of the Dubai Expo”. The effect has been amplified and it enabled the project officials to begin dialogue and start collaborating (with other countries), he said.

Benefits

On the advantages of being part of the Valley, the project lead said it includes many benefits. “Along with being part of a one-stop-shop which includes all areas of the supply chain, there will also be competitive leasing rates and up to 25-year lease agreements which gives companies more security for them to prosper,” said Shaibani.

UAE feels Dubai can be a gateway for Indian companies in the agri and food-processing sector to take its products and services global.

The untapped potential of the food sector in bilateral business has strengthened the UAE-India partnership in food trade and can strengthen food security in the entire West Asian and North African (WANA) region.

The development assumes significance on the heels of companies such as Waycool and Produze disrupting the market across the WANA region.