Ukraine crisis turns stocks markets volatile, lifts crude oil to near $100

Fears of war in Europe gripped stocks and commodities markets on Tuesday as the Russia-Ukraine standoff escalated and threats of sanctions by the US and its allies loomed. The stock market was affected for the fifth consecutive day and crude oil prices surged to their highest since 2014 near $100 a barrel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine — Luhansk and Donetsk — as separate republics from Ukraine and ordered troops to those regions, inviting threats of fresh Western sanctions.

Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project designed to bring Russian gas to the country and Britain slapped sanctions on five Russian banks and three men close to Putin. The European Commission and the United States were set to announce more sanctions later in the day.

Investors’ hopes

The equities market opened on a weak note and witnessed a sharp fall during the morning trade amid across-the-board selling. However, indices recovered during closing hours from the day’s low as investors held on to hopes that Russia’s deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine will only be as far Moscow goes.

Aishvarya Dadheech, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management, said, “The geopolitical risk of the Ukraine-Russian standoff is adversely impacting the global market, and India is no exception. Both Russian indices and currency, have witnessed the biggest fall since 2008.

“In the Indian context, investors were concerned about events like state election outcomes and central banks raising interest rates, whereas the third dimension of war has been added to the investor’s plate.”

The BSE Sensex closed at 57,300.68, down 382.91 points or 0.66 per cent. The Nifty 50, which slipped below the 17,000-mark, closed at 17,092.20, down 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent. The market breadth continued to remain in favour of the decliners with 2,667 stocks declining on the BSE against 689 that advanced while 85 remained unchanged. The volatility index rose 16.41 per cent to 26.66.

On the sectoral front, all indices closed in the red.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo, said: “We are in the monthly F&O expiry week, therefore, we could see a surge in volatility whereas March is going to be a very volatile month due to lots of events like geopolitical uncertainty, results of state elections, US Fed meeting, etc. The overall trend is bullish but we may have high volatility over the next month.”

Money market action

The rupee also ended 29 paise weaker as banks purchased dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies as escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine sent Brent crude oil soaring to almost $100 a barrel. The rupee closed at 74.84 to the dollar against the previous close of 74.55.

Government securities (G-Sec) prices declined sharply as the government decided to go ahead with the scheduled ₹23,000 crore weekly auction. The price of the newly-issued 10-year G-Sec (coupon rate: 6.54 per cent) closed about 40 paise down at ₹98.5025 (previous close: 98.90). The yield of this paper closed at 6.7486 per cent, up about 6 basis points vis-a-vis the previous close (6.6925 per cent).

Meanwhile, Bank of America Global Research said the Ukraine crisis could result in a $5-20 increase depending on the severity of the situation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the media here that the skyrocketing crude oil prices are a “challenge to financial stability in India”.

As of 9 pm, Brent crude oil ruled at $97.80, while WTI crude oil at $94.05.

Exports from Russia, Ukraine

The rise in crude oil resulted in prices of palm oil, natural gas, soyabean, wheat, corn, aluminium, sugar, nickel, zinc, tin gaining. Palm oil gained as Indonesia is using it for biodiesel with oil price raging.

Natural gas futures were high as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Prices of food crops such as wheat, corn and soyabean increased on fears that exports from Ukraine and Russia would be halted.

Natural gas futures were up at $4.54 per MMBtu, while coal, an alternative energy fuel, gained 1.13 per cent at $236.50 on the Intercontinental Exchange. Wheat futures were up over 2 per cent at $8.11 per bushel, corn gained 1.37 per cent at $6.64 a bushel and soyabean rose 1.83 per cent at $16.27 a bushel.

Base metals, too, surged mainly since Russia is a major producer of aluminium and nickel. Aluminium was up $114 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange at $3,394 a tonne and nickel surged by $262 to $24,871 a tonne.

(With inputs from Our Bureaus)