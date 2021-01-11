Undeterred by pandemic, Kerala NRIs venture into e-commerce space to sell seafood

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Job loss or salary cuts during the pandemic situation have not deterred 30 gulf returnees from starting a new business venture in Kerala. Hailing from various parts of the State, these NRI’s has launched a chain of fish and meat retail stores called Dilmart.
In the first phase, they have opened five stores in Kottakkal in Malappuram, Chalakudy in Thrissur, Thumbaman in Patthanamthitta, Kundara in Kollam and Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. Another ten will be opened in three months and to take the total number to 40 in one year, said Cyril Antony and Anil K Prasad, founder directors of the company. Through its e-commerce site www.dilmart.in, the chain has also started entertaining online orders for home deliveries.
The headquarters and warehouse facilities of Dilmart is in Varapuzha near Kochi, considering the convenience of sourcing seafood. To ensure fresh fish varieties in the shortest possible time at the store locations, the company has already made arrangements with trawlers in major fish landing centres. Also, Dilmart has started farming of fish varieties like red snapper, Asian seabass and Trevally in Kottappuram, which are currently being harvested now.
According to Prasad, the company is being modelled after the famed Indian Coffee House, where shareholders also work; or rather they form the main workforce.
The promoters draw from the extensive work experience in various fields while they were in the Gulf, they have chosen related sections in Dilmart to work in. For instance, three of them experienced in the logistics sector in Qatar and UAE have taken up the responsibility of transportation while ex-chefs of three Bahrain hotels are working behind the scenes to launch ready-to-cook dishes and pickles, which are expected to hit the stands through Dilmart stores in a month's time.
The stores are in the range of 500 to 1,000 sq ft, and each store will be staffed by at least one promoter who will also be on the company's payroll. Stores will additionally generate employment to 2-3 youngsters in the delivery and cleaning sections. From one store, the company is expecting to generate at least Rs.1 lakh worth of sales every day, Prasad added.
As they belong to different places in Kerala and having worked in various Gulf countries, the promoters did not know each other before they got together to promote their enterprise. Most of them came to know each other through common friends or social media, he said.
Initially, Dilmart stores sell only seafood varieties, while meat items will be introduced in a month. In the second phase, the stores will also start stocking curry masala powders, vegetables, and fruits.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...