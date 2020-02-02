Union budget 2020: Dairy and animal husbandry sectors again in focus

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
The dairy and animal husbandry sectors are again under focus in the Union budget with the Modi Government setting the ambitious target of doubling milk processing capacity to 108 million tonnes by 2025.
Dairy giant such as Amul views the target as a window of opportunity for the dairying sectors and income enhancement for the farmers.
R S Sodhi , MD of Amul, told BusinessLine that steps such as doubling milk production were also taken during Operation Flood, which had greatly helped the sector. A target-based programme will attract more organized players in the milk sector and the farmers will get a better deal. Concerted efforts at eliminating animal diseases such as Foot and Mouth and Brucellosis will also increase milk production by 10 to 15 per cent,
Coverage of artificial insemination in cattle from 30 to 70 per cent will also enhance animal breeds and further strengthen the income of the farmers. Using the MNREGS programme for developing fodder farms will increase the availability of green fodder in the villages, which will also add to the overall milk production, he said.
He added that the budget is not just positive for dairying and animal husbandry but by adding duties on imported agriculture and food products, “the government is boosting Make in Rural India initiative” he said.
CEO of Kanakdhara Agriculture Innovations, Jagadeesh Sunkad said that “strengthening of dairying and animal husbandry sector will increase cattle population, resulting in higher production of dung, which is one of the best sources of organic manure. Cattle dung will also enhance organic carbon in the soil, which is most essential for increasing the efficacy of fertilizers,” he said.
Sunkad, who has also been an agriculture consultant to multilateral banks said that higher cattle heads will also stabilize farm incomes and keep the incomes in the villages, “The budgetary announcements are very good but the devil lies in the implementation of the programmes. That needs to well planned and executed ,” he said.
He added that “just as farm and forest lands are protected, the grazing land in villages also need protection. Using the MNREGS programme for developing fodder farms will also protect these natural grasslands but also protect the environment.”
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...