UP sugar mills seek financial aid from State Govt to pay arrears to growers

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh have asked the State government to extend financial help to the industry as relatively low sugar recovery, increase in diesel prices and higher carryforward stock have made sugar production unviable, affecting their ability to pay farmers.
The UP government is yet to announce the State-Advised Price for sugarcane for the current sugar season (October 2020-September 2021) and mills continue to pay the rate of ₹315 per quintal fixed earlier.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the UP Sugar Mills Association (UPSMA) said lengthy crushing season this year as well as adverse climatic conditions have resulted in lower recovery of sugar. Quoting experts, it said the final recovery could be lower by at least 0.5 per cent by the end of the season. This could push up the cost of sugar production by around ₹150 per quintal compared with the previous season, it said.
Similarly, the increase in diesel prices have pushed the transportation cost of sugarcane. Almost 50 per cent of sugarcane is transported by the mills themselves and the Transport Rebate, as applicable, covers less than 50 per cent of the total cost incurred, the UPSMA statement said. It also said the per capita consumption of sugar was greatly impacted due to the Covid-19.
As a result of this, the mills still have huge quantities of unsold sugar, impacting the market price.
The mills drew attention to recommendations of a sub-committee of Union Cabinet headed by Home Minister Amit Shah which suggested a minimum selling price of ₹33 per kg. The recommendations of the sub-committee are yet to be implemented though that price too is not enough for the sugar mills to meet their cane price obligations, it said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...