The United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI), the apex trade body for the plantation sector in the South, will hold its annual conference on September 21 at its headquarters in Coonoor.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal will be the chief guest for the conference, while L Satya Srinivas, Additional Secretary (Plantations) will be the guest of honour.

The main conference will be preceded by technical sessions on Friday. Presentations will be made by experts on “Going Carbon Negative — Options for the Plantation Sector’ and ‘AI-based aerial imaging solution for detecting pest attacks in tea’; Prospects and challenges of Avocado Planting in South India and ‘Quality Profiling using AI’ among others.

A panel discussion on ‘Roadmap for the Plantation Sector Towards 2047’ will be held on September 20 in which key officials of Commodity Boards will participate. An industrial exhibition will be held on September 20 and 21 that will showcase various products relevant to the plantation sector, the UPASI statement said.