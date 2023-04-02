United Planters Association of South India (UPASI) has conducted the first-level screening of teas for the 18th edition of The Golden Leaf India Awards (TGLIA) at Coonoor.

A five-member panel comprising Manoj Gangadharan of Tata Consumer Products Ltd; R Poovandhran of J Thomas & Co; KK Raghu of Paramount Tea Marketing; N Sriram of Global Tea Auctioneers, and Thomas Mathews of Forbes & Co, representing leading packeteers and tea brokers evaluated the teas that had entered the competition.

TGLIA conceived by UPASI in collaboration with the Tea Board of India is an annual feature looked forward to by the tea fraternity in South India. The competition over the last 18 years helped immensely to showcase the quality teas of various regions of South India all over the world.

Arun Kumar, Convener, (Organising Committee), TGLIA said that for the 18th edition, 115 entries were received from 32 estates/companies from different agro-climatic regions of Nilgiris, Wayanad, Anamallais, Travancore, high ranges, other minor tea growing regions and from bought leaf factories. The unique event has generated intense competition among the six growing regions to produce quality teas.

The process of selecting the best teas from various agro-climatic regions is based on a multi-layer screening process using a scoring system that captures the various quality attributes of tea such as dry leaf appearance, infused or spent leaf appearance, liquor attributes such as colour, taste/flavour, briskness and strength in an objective manner.

Also read Small tea growers made India self-reliant in production

The teas qualifying for the first level of screening will also be screened for pesticide residue parameters and heavy metals in the NABL-accredited laboratory of UPASI Tea Research Foundation. The final tasting session and distribution of certificates to the winners will be held in Dubai coinciding with the 8th Global Dubai Tea Forum from April 25 to 27.