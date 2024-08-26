Scouting for tea from the South by North Indian buyers due to higher prices there has lifted tea prices in Coonoor auctions.

According to traders, the market in sale 34 was dearer witnessing good demand from blenders, packeteers and upcountry buyers. The offered quantity was also lower because of the unfavourable chilled conditions in production centres with night temperature rising to 12°C.

The total quantity offered in leaf was 17,38,274 kg, witnessing 97 per cent sales, while the dust offerings was 4,04,561 kg with a sales percentage of 96 per cent, the auctioneers Global Tea Auctioneers said.

In leaf CTC, high-priced and better liquoring sorts had good demand and sold dearer by ₹5 to 6 more at times in line with quality. The better medium sorts also had very good demand and sold dearer by ₹6 to 7. The mediums sorts sold dearer by ₹6 to 8, while plainer sorts were up by ₹5 to 6. Generally, a very good demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sale.

High-priced teas drop

The primary whole leaf grades in leaf orthodox sold dearer by ₹5 to 6. The primary brokens were occasionally dearer by ₹3 to 4.

However, high-priced teas in CTC dust were lower by ₹3 to 4 with some withdrawals. The better liquoring sorts sold dearer by ₹4 to 5, while better medium sorts were higher by ₹6 to 8. The mediums and plainer sorts were dearer by ₹6 to 8. Generally, a good demand was noticed in the overall CTC dust sale.

The primary orthodox dust grades were lower by ₹6 and more at times. The secondaries and finer dusts were fully firm to dearer ₹3 to 4.