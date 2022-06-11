UPL partners with G.B. Pant University to promote sustainable agriculture

UPL Ltd has partnered with G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology for developing sustainable solutions for the farmers. UPL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University on Friday that will facilitate research and development in mutually agreed areas and jointly work in the area of product stewardship by providing safe use trainings.

The event was attended by RS Chauhan (Acting Vice Chancellor), AS Nain (Director Research), and a panel of scientists from the university and Rahul Pandey (Commercial Head, India), Ravi Hegde (Region Head), and Shikha Joshi (Manager, Regulatory) from UPL.

Drone tech

UPL will collaborate with the university on developing drone technologies and will also bestow scholarships to university students. The GB Pant University has championed work in the field of biologicals. UPL will jointly collaborate to explore avenues to make these technologies available to the farmers.

The collaboration also aims to strengthen research in the field of bio-solutions to mitigate the effects of biotic and abiotic stress on the crop which is a leading cause of crop loss, a statement said.

“At UPL, we are dedicated to the success and well-being of our primary stakeholders, the farmers. We believe that by partnering with the university, we will be able to provide farmers with sustainable products that incorporate cutting-edge technology, allowing them to increase their productivity and profitability,” said Pandey.

Nain said, “We believe that the relationship will benefit farmers immensely by providing newer technologies and solutions.”