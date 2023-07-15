UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions (SAS), an integrated AgTech platform of UPL Ltd., has announced the introduction of Argyle, a cost-effective, sustainable, and innovative solution, specifically designed for soybean and cotton crops.

Argyle combines Acetamiprid 25% and Bifenthrin 25% Wettable Granules (WG), utilising an eco-friendly WG formulation that rapidly dissolves in water, optimizing canopy coverage and efficacy, the company said in a statement.

With lower dosage requirements per acre, Argyle is a cost-effective solution that promotes sustainable farming practices. The WG formulation ensures easy handling and eliminates the risk of spillage, drift, or dust formation during the application, resulting in cleaner air and soil health. It is safe for the environment and applicators, distinguishing it from other cost-competitive solutions, the company claimed.

This environmentally-friendly product provides effective control over a wide range of pest categories, including whitefly, aphids, jassids, semilooper, and girdle beetles. The dual mode of action of Argyle helps in preventing pest resistance, ensuring long-term sustainability in pest management practices, and minimising the need for additional applications.

For optimal results, it is recommended to use the product 40-45 days after sowing in cotton and 20-25 days after sowing in soybean during the Kharif season.

Ashish Dobhal, CEO of UPL SAS, said, “With the introduction of Argyle, we aim to provide farmers with a cost-effective solution that not only addresses their pest control needs but also empowers them to adopt environmentally responsible practices, ultimately leading to better yields and increased profitability.”

UPL SAS has a robust portfolio consisting of traditional crop protection solutions, biologicals and physical and digital agriculture services which include spraying and harvesting, financing, insurance, farm mechanisation and other farm advisory services.