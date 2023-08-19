UPL Sustainable Agriculture Solutions (UPL SAS), a provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, and NSL Sugars Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for sustainable sugarcane production.

Under the agreement, UPL SAS will work with the sugarcane farmers under the purview of NSL Sugars and help them deploy Zeba Technology that promises to reduce the cost of production and increase yields.

The collaboration is expected to benefit about 50,000 farmers in Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, where NSL Sugars runs five factories. “In the first phase, we will work with about 15,000 farmers, covering an area of 30,000 acres,” Pamidi V Prasad Babu, Chief Executive Officer of NSL Sugars told businessline after signing the agreement.

This collaboration serves as an extension of UPL SAS’s Shashwat Mithaas — Sustainable Sugar Program initiative, which has already made significant strides in Pune, Maharashtra, covering over 10,000 acres.

Ashish Dobhal, CEO of UPL SAS, said that the farmers need not incur any additional expenditure to roll out the new strategy, “Actually, they will be spending less and earn more because yields will go up. The Pronutiva package and the revolutionary Zeba’s technology play a pivotal role in increasing crop yield and improving soil health, transforming the sugarcane harvesting process,” he said.

Yield increase

“The primary objective of this partnership is to achieve a minimum 15 per cent increase in yield per acre, which will be about 5 tons per acre. This collaborative effort is expected to save an estimated 6 lakh liters of water and 50 kilograms of urea per acre,” an official of UPL SAS said.

“By implementing environmentally-friendly methods, we aim to maximise cane production per acre, leading to improved yields and increased income for our farmers,” NSL Group Chairman, and former Chairman of Nabard Govinda Rajulu Chintala said.

