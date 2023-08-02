UPL Sustainable Agriculture Solutions Ltd (UPL SAS), a provider of sustainable agricultural products and solutions has partnered with Olam Agri to launch ‘Shashwat Mithaas,’ an initiative to drive sustainable and consistent sugarcane production across India. The programme aims to benefit farmers within the Olam Sugar Mill (Channehatti-Rajgoli, Kolhapur, Maharashtra) catchment area, with a 15 per cent increase in yield per acre and additional income.

The project aims to reduce water usage by about 30 per cent through the adoption of efficient irrigation practices, and reduce fertilizer consumption by 25 per cent, while increasing crop yield and improving soil health. The initial phase of the programme will cover 2,000 acres in the first year, with the potential to expand across a catchment area of 70,000 acres.

Holistic support

Through this partnership, farmers will be supported with a holistic package of solutions and services, including UPL’s climate-smart technology ZEBA as part of the ProNutiva package, training in Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), mechanisation, and access to the nurture.farm platform to ensure traceability. 25 model plots have been established so far to demonstrate the efficacy of the solutions and approach, an UPL SAS press release said.

Harshal Sonawane, Head Sustainability, UPL SAS, said, “This comprehensive package will empower farmers with improved productivity and enhanced profitability, while offering shared benefits for environmental health. By addressing the shortage of sugarcane in the market, this partnership is set to deliver wins for all while advancing long-term sustainability of crop production”.

Bharat Kundal, Business Head, Olam Agri, said “We firmly believe that adopting sustainable farming practices is crucial in addressing the challenges faced by our sugarcane farmers. Through collaborative efforts and embracing innovation, we are determined to create a lasting impact on the lives of farmers and the entire agricultural ecosystem”.

