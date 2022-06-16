UPL, Shreenath Mhaskoba Sugar Mill ink pact for sustainable sugarcane production

UPL Ltd., a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shreenath Mhaskoba Sugar Millfor sustainable sugarcane production.

This MoU will address farmers’ concerns and create the category of sustainable sugar by ensuring optimised usage of natural resources. Through this collaboration and with the help of Zeba technology, UPL aims to increase the sugarcane yield by 15 per cent over 10,000 acres of land. It will also reduce the input costs, leading to an increase in farmer profit and income. The drive will benefit more than 4,000 farmers in 70 villages.

Zeba technology

UPL has developed Zeba, a naturally derived, starch-based, completely bio degradable, super absorbent. Intended for in-furrow application, Zeba increases the water holding capacity of the soil, improves the nutrient use efficiency in the crop’s root zone and has a positive effect on the soil microbiome, thereby maintaining soil health.

It can absorb 450 times of its own weight in water and release it as per the crops’ need. It is effective for six months in the soil and decomposes naturally and harmlessly into the soil. This ensures crops consuming less water, reducing agriculture’s water footprint, leading to lesser power consumption. The absorption of nutrient molecules for use later by the plant means less fertilizer use per acre due to lesser leaching/wastage.

Pandurang Abaji Raut, Chairman, Shreenath Mhaskoba Sugar Mill, said, “Our MoU with UPL, will ensure smoother execution of actions on ground to ensure all steps of sustainable sugarcane production is followed. This will result in more per acre cane produced sustainably to ensure better yields and income for farmers.”

Jai Shroff, CEO, UPL

Jai Shroff, CEO, UPL Ltd, said in a statement, “Sustainability remains a top priority for us and we are committed towards the same. We have made it our mission to change the game by making agri practices more sustainable. UPL is working towards creating sustainable technologies and platforms such as OpenAg, that is changing the way a whole industry thinks and works and facilitating progress for the entire agricultural value chain.”