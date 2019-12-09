Uptrend in soya oil continues

The uptrend in soya oil continued on strong global cues and foreign support with soya refined in Indore mandis being quoted at ₹855-860 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹820-825 for 10 kg. Weak availability of a better quality crop also perked up soyabean in Indore mandis today to ₹3,800-4,100 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soyabean quoted at ₹4,100 a quintal.Our Correspondent