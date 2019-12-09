Agri Business

Uptrend in soya oil continues

Indore | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

Uptrend in soya oil continues

The uptrend in soya oil continued on strong global cues and foreign support with soya refined in Indore mandis being quoted at ₹855-860 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹820-825 for 10 kg. Weak availability of a better quality crop also perked up soyabean in Indore mandis today to ₹3,800-4,100 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soyabean quoted at ₹4,100 a quintal.Our Correspondent

Published on December 09, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar prices decline