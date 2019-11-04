Uptrend in soyaoil

Both soya oil and soyabean have been witnessing an uptrend for the past few days on strong foreign support and poor availability of better quality soyabean. On Monday, soya refined rose to ₹778-80 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹730- 735. Soyabean rose to ₹3,900 a quintal. Weak availability of quality soyabean with crushers also perked up plant deliveries of soyabean to ₹3,900-3,925. Soya DOC quoted higher at ₹34,000 a tonne.