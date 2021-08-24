Urban consumers select preferences to make seafood trade unsustainable

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
A new study finds the urban consumers as one of the important reasons for the unsustainability of the seafood trade in India and suggests a collective of various stakeholders called seafood commons as a solution.
The study by a team of researchers from Ashoka University, InSeason Fish and Foundation for Ecological Research, Advocacy and Learning (FERAL), says that urban seafood consumers who pay high prices for seafood in India reject diverse options and choose only a few select seafoods.
Urban seafood consumption focuses on only six species groups on average through the year despite marine fisheries in India producing highly diverse and seasonal seafood catch consisting of at least 200 edible species. Due to this mismatch between seafood harvest and consumption, sustainable fishing in India is eroded.
In such circumstances, the researchers suggest that fisheries in India can be sustained only if all parts of the seafood supply chain are supportive. To ensure this, they recommend a novel, holistic approach, called the seafood commons, where fishers, traders and seafood eaters work together to support sustainable fisheries. In terms of policy, researchers recommend that regulations move beyond those on fishing and encompass the entire supply chain.
The study’s findings have key implications for how fisheries and seafood sustainability policies should be implemented in India, whose marine fishing resources have begun showing symptoms of decline. India is the third-largest harvester of marine captured seafood globally, following China and Indonesia and its fisheries are also highly integrated into globalised seafood supplies.
The study was conducted among seafood eaters in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai funded by the Wipro Foundation through the Wipro Sustainability Seeding Fellowship.
Divya Karnad, the lead author of the study and Assistant Professor at Ashoka University, says, “Managing fisheries alone is not resulting in global seafood sustainability. Instead, globalised seafood supplies allow for some places to have sustainable fisheries at the cost of others, which have to make up the deficit. The only way forward is to bring the demand for seafood in sync with sustainable seafood supplies”.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...