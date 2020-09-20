Urea imports up 22% in 2019-20 at 91.23 lakh tonnes

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
India’s import of urea rose 22 per cent to 91.23 lakh tonnes during the last fiscal year, the government said on Sunday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda informed that the imports of urea in value terms stood at USD 2,302.95 million in the last financial year.
Urea imports stood at 74.81 lakh tonnes worth USD 2,040.14 million in 2018-19.
However, imports of DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate) declined to 48.7 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 from 66.02 lakh tonnes in the previous year.
“A decision has been taken to revive the four urea plants Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri plants of FCIL and Barauni plant of HFCL with a capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes each per annum capacity,” Gowda said, adding that these plants will boost domestic urea production which will reduce the dependency on imports.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
The fund invests at least 70% of net assets in debt and up to 30% in equities
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...