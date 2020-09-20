Agri Business

Urea imports up 22% in 2019-20 at 91.23 lakh tonnes

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 20, 2020 Published on September 20, 2020

India’s import of urea rose 22 per cent to 91.23 lakh tonnes during the last fiscal year, the government said on Sunday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda informed that the imports of urea in value terms stood at USD 2,302.95 million in the last financial year.

Urea imports stood at 74.81 lakh tonnes worth USD 2,040.14 million in 2018-19.

However, imports of DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate) declined to 48.7 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 from 66.02 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

“A decision has been taken to revive the four urea plants Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri plants of FCIL and Barauni plant of HFCL with a capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes each per annum capacity,” Gowda said, adding that these plants will boost domestic urea production which will reduce the dependency on imports.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 20, 2020
imports
fertiliser
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.