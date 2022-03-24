US aqua firm Fishin’ to invest ₹1,000 crore in India

Fishin’ Company, a US-based aquaculture company, will invest ₹1,000 crore in India to establish a fully integrated freshwater fish culture ecosystem including hatcheries, feed manufacturing, cage culture, processing and exports.

To be located in the Mid Manair Reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, the project will be the largest fresh water aquaculture project in the world, according to statement from the Minister’s office.

It seeks to produce 85,000 tonnes of Tilapia fish annually, using cage culture method.

The announcement was during a meeting with Telangana Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao with Fishin’ Chief Executive Officer Manish Kumar and his team at San Jose. The project will generate 5,000 jobs, including 3,000 direct jobs.

Fishin’ Company is the largest importer of Tilapia variety of fish in the world and the largest importer of frozen food into the US. During the meeting, the Minister asked the company to give preference to the local fishermen community and the people displaced for constructing the Mid Manair Project while hiring for the project. Manish Kumar, who is the son of Padma Bhushan awardee Siva K. Kumar, said that the project would be the largest freshwater aquaculture project in the world.