Plasma Water Solutions (I) Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plasma Water Solutions Inc, USA, has joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh government to transform agriculture in the northern State.

In collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Diversified Support Program (UPDASP) and UP Horticulture, Uttar Pradesh Department of Agriculture, Plasma Waters has held a Plasma-sized Water Technology demonstration. The technology harnesses the power of nature to produce plasma-sized WaterTM using water and electricity, offering a multitude of benefits to the agricultural sector. The solution is aimed at productivity enhancement and considerable reduction of chemical usage through technology and innovation.

The technology was inaugurated at Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, on October 5, a company statement said.

Benefits of tech

Plasma-sized WaterTM represents a significant advancement in agricultural practices, as it signals the genetic pathways and circuits in all crop plants, leading to faster and more efficient germination accelerating growth, preventing the transmission of pathogens and enhancing stress tolerance ultimately leading to increased productivity and higher crop quality.

It is a game-changing natural solution for plant health, drastically reducing the dependence on chemicals, fostering sustainable farming practices. This sustainable and nature-inspired approach to farming aligns perfectly with the vision of Uttar Pradesh for its farmers.

Manoj Kumar Singh, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, “This partnership signifies a major milestone and a strong commitment within our community to drive growth, spur innovation, and encourage collaboration throughout the region.”

“Our purpose is enabling food security in the era of climate change which requires the collective efforts of agtech companies like ours, government, farmers and other key stakeholders of the agri ecosystem”, said Jerry Zuchowicki, CRO, Plasma Water Solutions Inc.

Aligning with sustainability

Pragya Kalia, Managing Director of Plasma Water Solutions (I) Pvt. Ltd said, “This innovation has the potential to revolutionise farming practices, aligning perfectly with the State’s vision for sustainable and productive agriculture.”

Jai Prakash, Technical Coordinator, UPDASP, Uttar Pradesh Department of Coordination, said in pursuit of continuously bringing innovative ways to support farmer producer organisations and farmers, the State was eager to see the results supporting initiatives of diversified agriculture.

The technology was inaugurated at Dinshaw Gaura FPO under the aegis of Intecco Technical Services Pvt.Ltd, who are also mentoring farmers by providing forward and backward linkages to transform agriculture landscape in the block.