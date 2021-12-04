US Senator urges India to remove tariffs, barriers to trade on pulse crops

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
A senior US Senator in a meeting this week urged Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to remove tariffs and barriers to trade on pulse crops.
Republican Senator Steve Daines represents the State of Montana in the US Senate. Montana is a leading pulse-growing State of the United States and certain tariffs imposed by India, Daines says, has been hurting farmers from his State.
"With Montana being the number one producer of pulse crops in the nation, and India being the largest consumer of pulse crops in the world, it’s a critical market to open for Montana," he said.
“We must level the playing field and increase access to the Indian market for Montana’s pulse crop farmers. Developing these relationships with India’s top trade officials and India's pulse crop importers will go a long way towards ensuring Montana is at the top of the discussion during the trade forum later this month and helping remove the tariffs and trade barriers Montana farmers currently face,” Daines said.
Visiting India ahead of the US-India Trade Policy Forum scheduled later this month, Daines also hand delivered letters from the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, the Montana Grain Growers Association, and the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council to Goyal, urging the removal of tariffs and barriers to trade on Montana pulse crops.
Daines then visited the Naya Bazaar in Old Delhi and met with some of India’s pulse crop importers. He shared more lentil crunchers from Farver Farms as a representation of the quality crops Montana farmers have to offer.
During the trip, Daines also met with leaders and students from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and toured some of their labs. Daines discussed the need for American and Indian technology and innovation sectors to find areas of collaboration to counter China’s influence.
In February 2020, then US President Donald Trump personally delivered a letter from Daines to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for favourable pulse crop provisions in any trade deal with India, a media release said.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...