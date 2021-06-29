USFDA, CDC ask Avanti Feeds arm to recall shrimp products

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), have asked the Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd (AFFPL), a subsidiary of Avanti Feeds Limited (AFL), to recall some of the cooked shrimp products supplied by it.

There have been six reports of Salmonella-related illness associated with these cooked shrimps distribution so far.

“A week ago, the two US organisations informed AFFPL that some of the cooked shrimp products supplied by AFFPL are identified as potential for contamination for containing Salmonella,” Avanti Feeds informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

“The two organisations have asked AFFPL to voluntarily recall the said products processed by AFFPL between October 23 and November 9, 2020. These products were imported and distributed (in the US) during December 2020 to February 2021,” it said.

The firm said that its subsidiary has “sufficient product liability insurance coverage” in the event of any claim. “It has engaged the services of a law firm to represent legal matters related to this subject, if any, there,” it said.