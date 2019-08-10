Uttarakhand minister visits NDDB to explore dairy development prospects

For the development of dairy sector in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, a delegation led by the State Minister visited National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Anand during August 7-9.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cooperatives, Higher Education, Dairy Development, accompanied by senior officials of Uttarakhand Milk Federation and Nainital Milk Union, expressed keenness to take immediate measures for dairy development in the interest of dairy farmers in the State.

The delegation was presented with an overview of the history, achievements and initiatives of NDDB. With a view to promote dairying and rural livelihoods in Uttarakhand, Dilip Rath Chairman, NDDB held wide ranging discussions with Rawat.

NDDB also conveyed readiness to provide support to dairy institutions of Uttarakhand so as to enable them serve better to the farmers. Producer institutions that remain true to cooperative values would surely bring socio-economic transformation of rural households in the state, said Rath.

The delegation visited various NDDB-established institutions/laboratories in and around Anand including IDMC Limited’s (subsidiary of NDDB) packaging film unit, BMC Unit and dairy equipment manufacturing unit; Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) and Fodder Farm.