Three oilseed crops accounted for more than two-thirds of the gross value output (GVO) among oilseeds for almost the decade between 2011-12 and 2019-20.

Data available in the report titled ‘State-wise and item-wise value of output from agriculture, forestry, and fishing’, published by the National Statistics Office, show that the GVO of soyabean, groundnut, and rape-mustard crops was above 69.5 per cent in the total oilseeds GVO from 2011-12 to 2019-20.

The share of these three crops in total oilseeds GVO was the maximum at 78 per cent in 2018-19. It was at 69.5 per cent in 2015-16. Interestingly, total oilseeds GVO was minimum at ₹93000 crore in 2015-16, and maximum at ₹1.16 lakh crore in 2019-20.

According to the report, groundnut and soyabean accounted for the highest outputs in the oilseeds group of crops in 2011-12, which was almost half of the output of the group. Groundnut and soyabean accounted for around ₹52800 crore of GVO in 2011-12 among the total oilseeds GVO of ₹1.06 lakh crore.

However, groundnut and rape-mustard crops accounted for around 55 per cent of total oilseeds GVO in 2019-20. Of the total oilseeds GVO of ₹1.16 lakh crore in 2019-20, the share of groundnut and rape-mustard was at ₹64,200 crore.

Coconut, castor decline

Data indicated a declining trend in GVO of coconut and castor over the years. The gross value output of coconut, which was at ₹13300 crore in 2011-12, came down to ₹10000 crore in 2019-20.

In the case of castor, GVO reached a minimum of ₹7700 crore in 2019-20 from a maximum of ₹11300 crore in 2011-12.

Remaining oilseeds also did not show much indication of growth during the nine-year period.

States

According to the report, the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra accounted for nearly half of all-India GVO of oilseeds.

Production in different years has not been uniform in all these states, and Gujarat and Rajasthan competed with each other to occupy the top slot in the list of states contributing the highest GVO.

Year State contributing the highest GVO 2011-12 Gujarat 2012-13 Madhya Pradesh 2013-14 Gujarat 2014-15 Gujarat 2015-16 Rajasthan 2016-17 Rajasthan 2017-18 Gujarat 2018-19 Rajasthan 2019-20 Gujarat

Owing to the fall in production of groundnut, the output of oilseeds in Gujarat was lower in 2012-13 compared to the previous as well subsequent yearly output of the State.

Oilseeds in overall crops

The share of oilseeds in the total crops’ GVO, which was at 9 per cent, stood at 8.4 per cent in 2019-20.

Oilseeds accounted for around ₹1.06 lakh crore of GVO in 2011-12 among the total crops GVO of ₹11.91 lakh crore. Of the total crops GVO of ₹13.82 lakh crore during 2019-20, the share of oilseeds was at ₹1.16 lakh crore.