Prakash Singh Raghuvanshi, a farmer of village Tadiya in Varanasi district, got a surprise call from a scientist from Karnal-based Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), one of the several centres of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), on July 23 informing him that a team of wheat breeders wants to visit him. On Thursday, two scientists were there at his village.

How did that happen? Raghuvanshi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently requesting him to facilitate take over of wheat “varieties” developed by him as he wants to donate to the government. He had also sent three “varieties” of wheat seeds as samples. Acting on his letter, the Prime Minister’s Office wanted a response from ICAR and directed it to examine those seeds.

“I have three acres of land and it is highly insufficient to grow those seeds for conservation. At least 10 acres are required which the government can allot since my family has already a debt of ₹7 lakh drawn from SBI and Canara Bank,” Raghuvanshi told businessline.

On Thursday, he handed over 31 ‘varieties’ to the IIWBR scientists – Arun Gupta and Amit Kumar Sharma. He has been told that those seeds will be multiplied in the next Rabi season and conserved at the institute.

Deciding factors

However, a retired scientist, who was involved in testing those seeds of Raghuvanshi some 20 years ago, recalled that those were examined as the farmer had written to the President of India. “There are certain conditions to be fulfilled for any seed to be declared as a variety based on scientific parameters. His two varieties are already registered with the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority and in case some more seeds fall under those categories can also be registered there,” the former scientist said.

But farmers decide what seed varieties they want to grow in which the government has little scope to interfere, experts said, adding Raghuvanshi has even branded his seeds under Kudrat brand and any demand for those varieties will be based on its yield and other factors.

“Through my wisdom and knowledge, I have created improved varieties of indigenous wheat seeds - 80 types of different qualities between 1995 and 2023. These varieties will bring a new green revolution in agriculture in future,” Raghuvanshi wrote in his letter to Modi.

“At present my eyesight has reduced by 30 per cent and my financial situation is not good. I am unable to take it (research and conservation) forward. All the farmers should get benefit from my work,” he said requesting the Prime Minister to accept his request for taking over all these varieties.