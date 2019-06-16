‘Vayu’ remnant to trudge back to Gujarat coast on Monday

The very severe cyclone ‘Vayu’ has weakened to become a severe cyclone in the Arabian Sea on Sunday evening as India Metereological Department (IMD) mounted a watch for a fresh low-pressure area in the North Bay of Bengal later this week.

This is expected to rev up the monsoon along the West Coast yet again and also unleash a heavy spell over the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, before the rain bands march into the parched Central India.

The ‘low’ could feed on the humongous moisture feed both from the Arabian Sea and the Bay to intensify as a likely depression over Central India and preside over a wet to very wet session and windy conditions.

Meanwhile, severe cyclone ‘Vayu’ was located 490 km West-South-West of Porbandar; 450 km West-South-West of Dwarka; and 550 km West-South-West of Bhuj, as it prepares for a U-turn back towards the Gujarat coast by Monday.

Ahead of this, it would weaken into a conventional cyclone by Sunday night and into a deep depression by Monday noon. While doing so, it would negotiate the U-turn and cross the North Gujarat coast by Monday midnight as a depression.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the North Arabian Sea, northern parts of Central Arabian Sea and off the Gujarat coast on Monday.

Heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch and West Madhya Pradesh as the depression drifts in.

Gale-force winds clocking up to 80 km/hr and gusting to 90 km/hr would prevail over the North-East Arabian Sea and the adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea in the morning hours on Monday and would decrease gradually thereafter. Strong winds speeding up to 50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr would prevail along and off the Gujarat coast from the morning becoming squally with wind speeds of 60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr towards the evening.

On Sunday, the monsoon advanced into remaining parts of North-East Bay; some more parts of North-West Bay; most parts of North-East India and some parts of North Bengal and Sikkim.

Its northern limit passed through Mangaluru, Mysuru, Salem, Cuddalore, Goalpara, Alipurduar and Gangtok.